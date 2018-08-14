The Galaxy Note 9 has been out for almost a week now. We’re expecting many related reports, analyses, and reviews will be published by different sources. We’ve got our hands-on feature but we have yet to do a comprehensive review although we already said the phone is Samsung’s second chance. A quick teardown analysis showed a whole copper plate and now we’re more excited to witness similar treatments, as well as, those harsh durability tests to see if the Note 9 will survive scratch, drop, bend, and burn tests.

You’ve probably heard everything you needed to know during the Samsung Unpacked 2018 event but it will help if you get to try it yourself. We’re not forcing you to buy one right away because we know you’re always looking for value for your hard-earned money. Thing is, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is still very pricey but with good reasons.

First to do a review of the Note 9 is DisplayMate. The firm has always been known to give high regard to Samsung. Last year, it gave the Galaxy Note 8 display the highest ever rating which was recently overshadowed by the Galaxy S9’s OLED display. Other Galaxy phones we remember being reviewed by DisplayMate include the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S6, Galaxy Note 7, Galaxy Note 5, and the old Galaxy Note 4.

It seems DisplayMate has been agreeing Samsung makes the best phone display each year. It’s no different this time as the Galaxy Note 9 has passed its scrutiny. This model comes with the most advanced OLED Display so far with a Full-Screen design. It delivers new display performance improvements and enhancements.

As expected, the Note 9 presents record-setting display performance improvements as OLED developed into a more mature and more refined display tech. DisplayMate is saying it has the ‘Best Smartphone Display’, thanks to several major enhancements.

The latest Smartphone Display Performance Records of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 include the following as listed by the reviewers:

• Highest Absolute Color Accuracy (0.5 JNCD)

• Smallest Change in Peak Luminance with the Image Content APL (2 percent).

• Smallest Shift in Color Accuracy and Intensity Scale with the Image Content APL (0.7 JNCD).

• Highest Peak Display Brightness (1,050 nits with 710 nits at 100% APL).

• Largest Native Color Gamut (113% DCI-P3 and 142% sRGB / Rec.709).

• Highest Contrast Ratio (Infinite).

• Lowest Screen Reflectance (4.4 percent).

• Highest Contrast Rating in Ambient Light (239).

• Smallest Brightness Variation with Viewing Angle (27 percent at 30 degrees).

• Smallest Color Variation of White with Viewing Angle (1.3 JNCD at 30 degrees).

• Highest Screen Resolution 3K (2960×1440) – 4K Does Not appear visually sharper on a Smartphone.

