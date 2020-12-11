The Galaxy Note line may be nearing its end but for the Galaxy Z Flip, the series has just begun. The foldable phone offers from Samsung are increasing in number. We can say the South Korean tech giant is the frontrunner now with all the models it has introduced from the Galaxy Fold to the Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The company has started working on the Galaxy Z Flip 2 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3. We have no doubt about those two foldable phones but now we’re hearing about the possibility of a Galaxy Z Flip 3.

So there will be two Galaxy Z Flip phones next year? That is possibility but one may just be a more affordable version. We remember mentioning that Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Lite may be in the works. A more affordable foldable clamshell phone may be part of the company’s marketing strategy for next year.

It’s not clear if the Galaxy Note 21 series will still be introduced. It may be the last. Rumor has it the Galaxy Z Fold line will replace the Galaxy Note. We won’t be surprised if that happens because the Galaxy S21 Ultra is expected to come with S Pen support already.

If three Galaxy Z models will be released in 2021, then Samsung is poised to reign in the foldable phone category. Well, it doesn’t really have a direct rival at the moment although there is still Motorola with the Moto RAZR and Huawei with the Mate X series.

The information about the Galaxy Z Flip 3 was from Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC). The DSSC’s predictions especially about Samsung phones usually turn out to be true. Let’s wait and see.