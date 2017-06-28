The Project Fi still needs a lot of polishing. The service is still relatively new since it was launched only two years ago. The wireless service by Google was first introduced through an invite-only program, offering data only support and better data management. It partnered with US Cellular and Three to provide more coverage in the United States. It has received a number of updates already including live monitoring of data usage and group repay.

The service is supposed to be very beneficial for most Google users, especially, the loyal G Suite customers, but sadly, they’ve been left out for some time. These users couldn’t use the Project Fi with their accounts. Good thing that Google has already heard their pleas.

The tech giant recently confirmed that such G Suite account owners can now take advantage of Project Fi officially. If you have a G Suite account, enable permissions for Project Fi first.

Project Fi can be an alternative to your plan from other networks like T-Mobile or AT&T. It’s more of a virtual mobile network you can switch to anytime for only $20 for unlimited domestic calls and text. One gigabyte of data costs an additional $10. Unused data will be carried over to the next bill as a credit amount.

You can share your plan with up to five other persons. Pay $15 for each person for each month and share your data. A data-only SIM card will be provided so you can use it for a specific purpose. It will be more worth its value if you have cellular connection and use it abroad for the unlimited SMS. You will be paying a monthly fee but there is no contract.

VIA: SlashGear