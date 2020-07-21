In the next couple of weeks, tech news may be filled with the latest devices from Samsung. August 5 is the scheduled date of the virtual-only Galaxy Unpacked 2020 and we doubt it will be canceled or postponed. It’s going to happen as several teasers and leaks have surfaced. We probably know everything there is to know about the Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Z Fold 2, and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. A new Galaxy Tab S7 may also be unveiled.

Samsung Electronics’ President and Head of Mobile Communications Business TM Roh shared that they will be “introducing five new power devices”. The mobile chief shared the good news on the official Samsung blog. He said, “These devices deliver on our vision to be the innovator of new mobile experiences that flow seamlessly and continuously wherever we go.”

The fifth product to be introduced could be a new pair of Galaxy Buds. That could be called Galaxy Beans or Galaxy Buds Live. Samsung is hopeful that it will be able to bounce back in this second half of the year after not so good first and second quarters. Well, that is understandable because of the global pandemic situation we are in now.

Roh also shared that the upcoming products “combine power with seamless functionality, whether you’re at work or play, at home or away”. They can be ideal for entertainment for those still in quarantine, work for those now working from home. They may also be good for online learning for students who may not go to school.

The Unpacked 2020 will present to us products that will help us “be empowered to live life to the fullest with these devices in your hand (and in your ears, and on your wrist)”. The mention of the ears and wrist makes us think of the Galaxy Buds and probably the new Galaxy Watch 3. The new Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds have been rumored to launch this July but Samsung could also announce them in the next major event.