The Galaxy Watch 3’s arrival is impending. We’re only waiting for the official announcement as we’ve heard a lot of information about the new smartwatch. Samsung’s next wearable offering has been part of the rumor mill for some time now. We can expect a July launch as opposed to the Unpacked announcement. It will come to India as a new listing revealed. We’ve also shared with you what we know so far but the list of specs and features is ever-changing.

The Tizen OS-powered Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is anticipated because of its many interesting features. For one, it is said to include ECG and blood pressure monitoring function. A firmware leak has revealed a number of things like the specs and features starting with the Exynos 9110 chipset (10nm), 247mAh and 340 mAh batteries (41mm, 45mm), 360 × 360-pixel display resolution, OLED screen, speakers and mic for voice calls, NFC, Samsung Pay, and a health sensor from Texas Instruments (AFE4930).

The said firmware also mentions new watch faces. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 will come with digital watch faces, as well as, analog-style. Expect more information can be displayed on the watch face from world clock to timer, voice memo, reminder, schedule, messages, email, music, Bixby, UV Index, rainfall probability, weather, and air quality among others. The watch is said to switch between apps automatically depending on the activity of the user.

XDA dev shared a video of a watch face for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3:

Remember that new weather app I was talking about on the Galaxy Watch 3? Well, it turns out it's a watch face! The background should change depending on the weather around you. Here's one of the animations pic.twitter.com/8qYPW5BBMZ — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) July 5, 2020

The animation is impressive. It gives the feeling that the watch really knows your surrounding.

The firmware info also tells us something about the email app. Instead of Samsung Email, Microsoft Outlook will be used. This means you have to install the Outlook app on the watch and another compatible app.