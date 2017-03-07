Fitbit did hint on a new device called Alta HR and now it’s finally and officially announced. The company’s latest fitness tracker offering has recently been added to Fitbit’s impressive lineup. Honestly, we were expecting one at least in the first quarter of the year because the brand hasn’t been meeting expectations. Fitbit’s 4th quarter was down and we even heard of a layoff. All these happened after it acquired Vector and Pebble.

Looks like this Alta HR is something that’s already scheduled and planned way before. The item costs $149 and features a heart rate sensor inside its very slim form. It’s now listed for pre-order and will be out in the market next month April worldwide. Some of the stores and carriers that will sell the phone include Amazon, Best Buy, Kohl’s, Nordstrom, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target, Macy’s, Verizon, and REI.

The Fitbit Alta can be considered now as the “world’s slimmest” fitness tracker. It’s slim in width (not in thickness) you won’t think it’s a health tracker. You may just mistake it for another stylish bracelet worN by your trendy colleague.

Fitbit Alta will actually remind you of a Fitbit Charge 2—only slimmer. Its battery can last up to one week without charging so you can be worry free that the wrist-wearable device is working fine. More than being smaller and slimmer than the Charge 2, this one has some limits in the software. There also seems to be no Connected GPS.

With the arrival of Alta HR also comes two new features: Sleep Insights and Sleep Stages. These two will also be found in the Charge 2 and Blaze devices. Sleep Insights mainly provides users personalized guidance for improving sleep while Sleep Stages makes use of your heart rate variability to estimate the amount of time spent in deep, light, and REM sleep, plus time awake every night. It helps you better understand your sleep quality.

SOURCE: FITBIT