Now that Fitbit’s buying spree is all but over (or so we think), what everyone is waiting for is for them to release their next wearable, which should probably be still a fitness tracker. There have been a few murmurings here and there but nothing solid. Well, until now that a new wearable has been spotted and reference in several localized Fitbit sites. Will the Alta HR be their next major release and when can we expect this in the market?

Online news site Wareable has done a little digging into the localized Fitbit sites and they have seemingly been dropping the name Alta HR and there was even an image in the source code. At first glance it looks like the existing Fitbit Alta, but a closer look would show that the strap is more similar to that of the Charge HR. So the new device may actually be a merging of these two products or maybe something different altogether.

A closer look at the picture also shows that it has a bpm counter and a heart icon so there will probably be a heart rate monitor with this device. The Fitbit logo on the display is also something new. Another rumor that’s going around is that it will extend the minute-by-minute memory recording to six days instead of the original five from the current Fitbit Alta.

The past months have seen the acquisition of Pebble, Vector Watch, and Coin, but Fitbit hasn’t revealed any solid plans for what they will be doing with these companies. What is obvious is that they are looking to expand. CEO James Park said, “We believe we are uniquely positioned to succeed in delivering what consumers are looking for in a smartwatch: stylish, well-designed devices that combine the right general purpose functionality with a focus on health and fitness.”

VIA: Wareable