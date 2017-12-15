A few months ago, we learned Samsung started working on a smart speaker. It could be an AI-powered smart speaker with Bixby. This device is expected to rival all the other voice-controlled smart speakers available in the market. There’s Google Home and Amazon Echo to beat as the more popular smart devices but there are more from other brands like Republic Wireless, Baidu, Garmin, and Harman Kardon among others.

Samsung is believed to be joining the bandwagon with an AI-powered speaker that we’re assuming will run Bixby. The device will offer impressive audio quality plus integration with other smart home appliances like locks or lights, smartphones, smart TVs, and other smart devices. SmartThings will connect all those smart devices together but they will need some smart management tools. Pricing may be around $200 but it could be lower.

We all know Bixby isn’t exactly the best voice assistant today but Samsung still has time to improve on it. Bixby 2.0 is still in the works and we’re hopeful the South Korean tech giant will finally make it ready for more hardcore tasks.

The Samsung smart speaker is expected to be announced in the second half of 2018–probably in summer. Not many details have been shared but Samsung exec DJ Koh already confirmed they are working on a smart speaker.

VIA: Bloomberg