Harman Kardon launched the Invoke with Cortana as a smart speaker and as promised last year that the company would release voice-activated speakers powered by Microsoft’s Cortana. Since the announcement that Amazon and Microsoft are making Alexa and Cortana work together in future products, we’ve been waiting for a follow-up and now the time has come as a new speaker from Harman Kardon has just been announced in Berlin.

The Harman Kardon Allure is a new intelligent speaker that comes with built-in Amazon Alexa. The voice service by the Samsung-owned Harman allows the consumers to talk to a smart assistant that can tell you basic information, word definition, the weather or traffic situation, or even tell you new deals on Amazon. It boasts a 360-degree design that allows you to enjoy omnidirectional audio brought by Harman’s technology.

The smart speaker with Alexa also allows Wireless Bluetooth Streaming so you can easily enjoy listening to your favorite music. There’s also the 360-Degree ambient Lighting that offers multicolored and responsive lighting.

Harman Kardon Allure can hear you from afar, thanks to a far-field voice technology. It really is a smart speaker that makes use of 20,000 Alexa skills. The Harman Kardon Allure with Amazon Alexa is currently priced at $249.95. Availability will begin during winter and you will be able to order for one on Amazon.com and www.harmankardon.com.

SOURCE: HARMAN