The parents may probably remember their childhood once they get a hold of Relay–a new small and portable smart speaker. It was designed to connect the family without having to rely on a mobile screen. It’s like a moderm walkie-talkie. Just press the button on the square device and start asking the virtual assistant about different things or to talk to another family member at the other end wherever they may be.

It’s a phone and smart speaker in one but you’re limited to just talking and asking around. There’s no screen as you don’t have to input anything. You only need WiFi or LTE connection. It works with the Relay companion app where the parents or guardians can access to manage and track their children. You can also ask Relay the location of each child–for your peace of mind.

The water-resistant device relies on Channels and NFC. It’s really like having a walkie-talkie with you sans the need to use Morse code. It uses the Google Assistant so it can do a number of other smart things like play music, switch between channels, search for information, or simply communicate with another family member.

One Relay unit costs $99 while a pair is $149. A pack of three is $199. Each device requires a $6.99 monthly service fee.

SOURCE: Republic Wireless