Baidu has been venturing into other businesses for years. It started building Android-powered devices by partnering with Dell for the Streak Pro six years ago. There’s the custom ROM for Nexus S, a smartwatch OS, and apps such as the DU Battery Saver and Du Speed Booster. The company has already ventured into the augmented reality game. And now, this new lineup: the Raven.

After months of being under development, the new Raven series is available. It’s a collection of smart home devices powered by artificial intelligence. There are three Raven products: the Raven H, Raver R, and Raven Q.

First of is the Raven H, a smart speaker that’s powered by AI. It’s priced at $256 (RMB 1,699). It comes with an LED display touch controller that can be detached. The snap-on controller can be used for voice control over other raven smart home gadgets.

The Raven R is an automated six-axis robot. It features emotional intelligence so it can express emotions and follow commands. There’s also the Raven Q, an AI Home Robot, that’s still being developed. It’s expected to be integrated with a number of technologies like natural language processor, voice recognition, computer vision, mapping, and localization.

Raven Tech’s founder Cheng (Jesse) Lyu has this to say about the new products: “These smart speakers and AI home robot may sound like a small step in the history of technology – but they will help people’s everyday lives and bring them an experience once only seen in sci-fi movies.”

Baidu has the “All in on AI” strategy which promises to bring AI tech to life to make consumers’ lives more efficient, easier, and simpler.

SOURCE: Baidu