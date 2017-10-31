The Essential Phone isn’t only getting a new color or a discounted price. Andy Rubin’s new baby is also receiving a software update that brings a patch for KRACK vulnerability, enhancements to touch scrolling, and fingerprint gestures among others. This update is specifically known as build NMJ20D and it is expected to deliver more features to the smartphone.

This isn’t a major update yet but it offers important changes such as the October security patch that includes fixes for the KRACK WiFi vulnerability. Touch response and performance are enhanced so you can optimize the use of the bezel-less display.

The Essential team has added fingerprint sensor gestures so you can now swipe down to show the notification tray on the rear fingerprint sensor. Hopefully, this update will make the Essential Phone more alive, feature-rich, and useful than ever. You see, the phone has been around for some time now but it has yet to make a mark in the mobile industry. It’s been delayed and once it’s out, it didn’t sell fast as expected. Only 5,000 units were sold since it was announced and then receive a price cut after a month.

Essential Phone has received many positive feedbacks. We know it is durable and is a challenge to repair. It gets regular monthly updates. Since the phone is now priced lower, those who availed of the Essential Phone earlier can now avail of the special friends and family code. We’re expecting more interesting news about this Essential Phone especially since it is more affordable. We’re guessing more people will be able to use, test, and review the device now.

