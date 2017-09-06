We have high hopes for the Essential Phone simply because it’s a project by the Father of Android. We can trust Andy Rubin for coming up with innovative products and services that we know will offer something new to the mobile industry. The new smartphone may have started a bit wrong but the device has potential to become a bestseller because of its modular design and dual rear camera technology.

The Essential Phone was delayed but arrived after a weeks of missing the deadline. We’ve already got our hands on review and described it as the vanilla ice cream of the mobile world.

The Essential group is promising monthly updates so we’ll see if they will be able to keep up with the demand. As with any other premium flagship phone, we want to know its level of repairability. How to determine such? Do a teardown of the smartphone.

IFIXIT managed to do a teardown treatment as soon as possible of the newbie. This phone that only boasts of the “essentials” has been pried open. The device opened features a 5.71-inch LCD screen, 2560 × 1312 pixel resolution, 128GB storage, 4GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, dual 13MP rear cameras, 8MP front-facing shooter, and Bluetooth 5.0.

You will find this tear down interesting because the phone turned cold. This was after applying heat and reversing the polarity. The phone chilled out before totally removing the back panel that didn’t contain anything.

Removing the front display resulted to the screen cracking a bit. The cover glass can be separated from the LCD panel. The interior appears to be very intact so it can be challenging to replace the parts. It is hard to get into the phone because of the strong adhesive. We can note that the USB-C port is soldered

Should you need to replace some components, you have to do some micro-soldering. The battery is secured but it makes that part inaccessible. You won't see any headphone jack.

SOURCE: IFIXIT