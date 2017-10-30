Remember that discount on Essential Phone we told you about? It’s now up for grabs so feel free to take this offer. Or if you’re an early adopter of the phone, you can make use of the $200 credit. Use the Friends and Family code to use when you want to buy that Essential 360 Camera or a new Essential Phone for a friend or another family member. This is valid only for those who bought the smartphone before October 22.

To avail of the credit, you need to submit some important details to the Essential Phone team first like your name, email address, where you purchased the phone, serial number, and IMEI number. The $499 price is more affordable now compared to the original price of almost $700 for a product that was delayed and is still half-baked. And with the credit, this means you can get another Essential Phone for as low as $299, down from $499.

You can get the Essential Phone on Essential.com. Essential considers this as a premium phone with some of the latest features and technologies. Unfortunately, the quality of the images we’ve seen earlier doesn’t quite live up to expectations. We’re still positive though things will be further improved.

To review the specs of the device, the Essential Phone comes equipped with a 5.71-inch Quad HD touch-screen display with 16:9 aspect ratio, 4GB RAM, 2.35GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon, 13MP rear camera (laser autofocus and OIS), and an 8MP selfie shooter. The phone runs Android 7.1 Nougat OS out of the box.

