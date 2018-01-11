The Essential Phone is still out on the market. We don’t think it’s going away soon and even if Andy Rubin is on a break, the Essential team is still hard at work, hosting Reddit AMA sessions and releasing regular Android Oreo updates. The Essential Camera was also updated recently with reduced compression and portrait mode. There’s no information on how many units Essential has already sold but we remain hopeful that the premium Android smartphone will make a dent in the mobile industry.

If not impressive sales, we’re hoping at least the Essential Phone team introduces something new to the already saturated mobile market. The Essential Phone is somewhat different because of the modular ecosystem. It’s not fully modular but the phone works with a few accessories and add-ons. Essential just announced the availability of the new accessories that include a Fast Charger, Earphones HD, and a 360° 4K personal camera.

The 360° 4K personal camera costs $199 and is said to be the smallest in the world today. It doesn’t need any charging and it connects easily to the phone magnetically. It fits in your pocket so you can bring it anywhere with you to record 360° photos and videos. A case will also be available soon for the Essential 360 camera to protect and carry the device.

Easy and convenient charging is made possible with the Essential Phone Dock. Not many details have been shared but we’re expecting a related announcement in the coming weeks.

The Earphones HD offers high-quality audio. The pair doesn’t compromise quality as it uses a High-Resolution driver, supports USB Audio Class 2, and features a digital USB-C connector. It boasts a special multi-function button for easy access to the Google Assistant, music playback control, and to answer/end phone calls. Price tag reads $99.

A USB-C to 3.5 mm Headphone Jack Adapter can be availed for a low price of $15. It is very affordable so there’s no reason for you to give up those wired headphones.

The $49 Earphones Mini comes with a digital USB-C connector plus the multi-function button to activate the Google Assistant and control music playback. No need to touch your Essential Phone just to answer calls with the simple press of the button.

There’s also the 27W Power Adapter with a USB-C cable that allows you to quickly charge your smartphone. The item only costs $39.

SOURCE: Essential