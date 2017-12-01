Hot on the heels of Andy Rubin taking a leave of absence, Essential has just rolled out an important software update. The premium phone is ready for Android Oreo albeit beta only. Before this, an update was rolled out to bring the KRACK patch and better touch response. This time, another update is ready but one that will improve the camera and give image quality a boost.

Many Essential Phone users have been sending their suggestions for improvements and we’re glad to know the Essential them listened to most of them.

If you own an Essential PH-1 phone, you may have probably received the update already. If not, expect to receive an alert anytime soon. This particular update delivers a number of enhancements and new features to the Essential Camera app. The phone can now enable Portrait Mode so users can take the best portraits all the time.

The PH-1 phone also gets added exposure compensation for all modes but with reduced overall compression.

The update is sent automatically but you can always check your Settings manually. Head on to Settings> About Phone> System Update. Take a portrait immediately with the Portrait Mode and share online so we’ll see the results. Essential wants you to use #EssentialPotMo as hashtag. No Essential Phone yet? Feel free to buy one now at a discounted price of $499 on Best Buy.

Download Essential Camera from the Google Play Store

We're excited to roll out a new camera update that includes portrait mode, reduced compression to improve image quality, and more. Download the update here: https://t.co/zXoZ765GHF pic.twitter.com/rCFJlLCYAm — Essential (@essential) November 30, 2017

VIA: SlashGear