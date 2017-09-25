Finally, after months of waiting and worrying if the Essential Phone would be released, Andy Rubin’s new baby is now available at Best Buy. This was first introduced in the market as an exclusive offer by one mobile carrier. It’s offered unlocked and we were told Best Buy will be putting it up on sale as well after it was made available in stores last week.

The Essential Phone has been a favorite subject the past few weeks and just recently, the dev team went to Reddit to answer questions on an AMA session. We’ve watched it go through a series of drop tests and a Durability Test by Zack Nelson aka JerryRigEverything. We were even shown a Teardown Treatment.

As for Android Community, we’ve got our preview and we even said it’s very Vanilla ice cream. The version listed on Best Buy is Unlocked in Black Moon color and with 4G LTE connectivity and 128GB. Full retail price is $699.99 but you can get it with a 1-year contract for only $129.99. A 2-year agreement is $174.99.

To review the specs, the Essential Phone comes equipped with a 5.71-inch display screen, 4GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, fingerprint scanner, 13MP rear-facing camera, 4K video recording, and an 8MP selfie shooter. This Essential Phone is expected to be very durable, thanks to its titanium body.

SOURCE: Best Buy