Andy Rubin’s Essential Phone has just been a recent topic of a Reddit AMA session. Rubin and his team took the time to answer questions about the new Android-powered smartphone that is expected to start a revolution, at least, in the area of modular devices. We learned that device will soon run Android 8.0 Oreo and not just Nougat.

The Android Oreo will roll out in about two months. The company is said to be working on improvements for the camera since initial reviews are not favorable. The Essential team said changes are on the way especially in computational photography that fuses a monochrome and color sensors. New features are included in addition to the bug fixes.

When it comes to add-ons and accessories, more will be added to the lineup by third-party manufacturers. Aside from the camera, there’s also a charging dock. An Essential representative wrote, “We are planning on having the dock out shortly. Our final prototype build is this month and we will have it available for purchase after we run through reliability testing.” This dock is said to be more eco-efficient compared to wireless charging systems.

The Essential team also said more Click Connector accessories are being developed. Apart from the dock, a premium audio accessory that will support a 3.5mm jack which will also add a high-end DAC. The Essential Phone will also receive new cases from different brands and other makers of accessories soon.

When it comes to mobile carriers, this one is exclusive to one network but comes unlocked. This means it can be used on other networks. The team is now working with Verizon for the certification process so device will formally be supported.

As for the color options, there will be Black and White but Essential is only focusing on the Moon Black model. The Pure White ceramic is said to in build trials while other colors are still in the works.

