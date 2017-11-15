For consumers, a number of price drops just made the Essential Phone that much easier to get. Andy Rubin’s classy take on what an Android phone should be is now more accessible, and this upcoming Android Oreo update might just give users more reasons to get it.

The Android Oreo update on the Essential Phone isn’t quite the real thing yet – this is a beta version targeted at developers. But it’s available just the same, and you can get the upgrade by agreeing to Essential’s beta terms and conditions.

Once you head on over to Essential’s developer download page (source link below), you just need to agree to receive developer updates and you’re well on your way to receiving the beta Oreo update. It might not be much, but it’s still Android Oreo – full of the features and software improvements you want for your Essential Phone.

Take note, though, that this is still a beta version, so there will be features that might not work and bugs that Essential will need to work on. Your responsibility as a beta tester will be to report these bugs to Essential so they can fix it.

SOURCE: Essential