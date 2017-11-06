Still not convinced on buying an Essential Phone? How about this: another $50 discount. From the original $699.99, Andy Rubin’s new baby now costs $449.99. That’s further down from the first discounted price of $499 announced a couple of weeks ago. And now over the weekend, it’s listed with a new price on Best Buy. The Black Moon, Unlocked 128GB variant of the Essential Phone is now $449.99. The unlocked phone means you can use any supported SIM card or plan from whatever mobile carrier you trust including T-Mobile, Cricket Wireless, and AT&T.

The Essential Phone, like the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 phones, is in hot water these days. Well, we haven’t heard much about the Essential Phone but we are aware of the KRACK patch and the need for a better touch response. The company behind the phone isn’t just selling many units but it’s been working hard to promote the product.

With the new price cut, we’re assuming the monthly fees for the 1-year or 2-year plan are also now lower, making the Essential Phone more attractive than ever. To review the specs of the phone, there’s the 5.71-inch Quad HD touchscreen display, 2.35GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, 16:9 aspect ratio, 13MP main camera with laser AF and OIS, 8MP selfie camera, and of course, Android 7.1 Nougat OS out of the box.

SOURCE: Best Buy