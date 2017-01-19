The Google Pixel phones are doing well in sales. We may be hearing several reports and complaints about some units pertaining to its audio and camera but people are still buying the phone. There’s also that freezing issue, double-tap to wake problem, static distortion, and LTE connectivity issues. Looks like consumers are still interested despite all those issues as demand is already exceeding supply.

According to Wave7 Research, new data shows that sales went up after the holidays at Verizon retail outlets. About 50 carriers stores were surveyed and it was identified that 9.5% of Verizon sales can be attributed to the Pixel phones. It is somehow expected because sales are always up during the holiday season.

There is also the fact that Verizon is the exclusive seller of the Pixel and Pixel Xl devices. They may be used with other networks but people have to buy from Verizon.

Google only launched the Pixel and Pixel XL a couple of months ago. The phones are expensive but people are buying. The company is busy with advertising with a multi-million dollar marketing campaign. We don’t have more figures and numbers to show but “it is clear that demand is exceeding supply” according to Wave7.

VIA: FierceWireless