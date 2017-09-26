If you’ve been contemplating on getting a OnePlus 5, now is the time especially if you live in North America because the Chinese OEM is making an offer you don’t want to miss. If you purchase a OnePlus 5 Slate Gray 8GB RAM model, you will get a pair of Bullets V2 in-earphones for free. The premium looking earphones are usually sold for $20 a pair but if you buy a new OnePlus phone, you’ll get it at no extra cost.

The special offer is only when you buy the 8GB RAM and 128GB variant. The phone costs $539 which already brings it to the premium flagship category that can rival the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 or LG V30. The freebie is only for those fans in North America.

This isn’t the first time OnePlus is launching a special promo. There’s the OnePlus Student Program launched last month. There’s also the Limited Edition Soft Gold OnePlus 5. There’s even that survey where one can win another OnePlus 5.

https://twitter.com/oneplus/status/912301034915147777

To review, specs of the OnePlus 5 include a 5.5-inch screen, 1080p resolution, 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, 16MP and 20MP dual rear cameras, 16MP selfie shooter, and a 3300 mAh battery with Dash Charge technology.

You can buy the OnePlus 5 with 128GB model and 8GB RAM from HERE and get that pair of Bullets V2 earphones.