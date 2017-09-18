The Bixby is potentially one of the best features of Samsung’s 2017 flagship phones but the feature isn’t fully working yet. It is available alright but still needs some changes and improvements. More changes are on the way according to a contacts changelog we saw before. It can now be enabled in over 200 countries and it might be accompanied by a Bluetooth earset.

Bixby comes as a dedicated button on the side of the device just for the smart assistant. However, some developers managed to hack it by remapping but Samsung quickly disabled it. You see, not all Android phone owners want to use the button to launch Bixby. Some people only want to use it to launch other functions and features.

Good news, Samsung is finally allowing it. You can turn off the Bixby key if you want. That is only to disable the function so those accidental presses will no longer happen. The AI service is still important and should you wish to use it, just swipe through left while on the home screen.

If you don’t want the button, you can always say “Hello Bixby” and start “conversations” with the virtual assistant. Ask questions, traffic reports, and weather updates.

VIA: Reddit