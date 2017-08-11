If you’re a Samsung Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+ new user, one of the reasons why you were probably attracted to it was that they heavily pushed its voice digital assistant Bixby. But here we are, months later, and the only countries that actually have it are its native South Korea and the US, and the latter was only launched a few weeks ago. The question on everyone’s mind now is, when will it launch in my country or region?

One clue that SAM Mobile is looking at is the changelog in the latest update of its official Contacts app. Under “What’s New”, you can see the item saying “Bixby English global launching”. We’re not really sure if this means that there will be a global launch for Bixby for all the flagship owners or if the global launch will only be for English-language countries or if the US launch a few weeks ago is what they considered to be a “global launch”.

Bixby seemed pretty promising on paper but in actuality, Samsung may have jumped the gun on it. They had to admit that they were having problems translating grammar and syntax to the English language, then later on that they didn’t have enough big data. The team working on Bixby and its AI is also pretty small compared to what Google and Apple have for their own digital assistants.

No official word yet from Samsung regarding when it will launch in other territories or even other English-language countries. Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ owners wait with bated breath.

VIA: SAM Mobile