People have been asking if Bixby will launch globally. The Contacts changelog was thought to be a clue and now we have confirmation: Bixby will be available in more than 200 countries all over the world. This global launch was recently made known to the public that the smart voice assistant will roll out in more countries from the US to the United Kingdom, Canada, South Africa, and Australia among others.

Bixby is ready in English and Korean but it’s trying to learn other languages. We’re not sure how ready Bixby is but we heard it can do almost anything through voice command on your Galaxy S8. Voice shortcuts are also convenient to use because you don’t have to say long phrases just for Bixby to do something for you.

At the moment, Bixby is only available on the Galaxy S8 and S8+. More devices will be added to the lineup and will soon be ready to hear your questions and requests. It is described to be more of an intelligent interface instead of just a standalone listening app. It is expanding in more countries so million of Galaxy S8 owners can enjoy Bixby features.

Samsung aims to release Bixby first to more people before offering “more intelligent and personalized interactions and seamless connections across more devices”. If you own a Samsung Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+, feel free to check your smartphone today and enable Bixby. To activate, hold the Bixby button and say “Hi, Bixby” and start “talking”.

SOURCE: Samsung Mobile Press