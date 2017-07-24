While Samsung may have breathed a tiny sigh of relief upon releasing the English-supported Bixby Voice, they still have a long way to go before they can catch up with the likes of Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant. Sources familiar with the matter are saying that the Korean OEM is actually working on creating a Bluetooth earset that is exclusively for use with the digital assistant and may release it together with the Galaxy Note 8, which will be announced in August but released in September.

According to the source, Samsung is working with a “small and medium South Korean company” to develop an earset that will optimize Bixby for your device. It will have a “Noise Blocking” technology that will allow it to draw out the user’s voice even if there are other noise elements around. It’s a technology that utilizes the human body and will let Bixby users get accurate answers from their digital assistant and likewise it will “follow” your commands accordingly.

The earset will most likely be released at the same time as the Galaxy Note 8. But whether this will be part of a bundle with the phablet or it will be sold separately as an accessory is yet to be determined. Samsung executives are hopeful that this will be “a great help” and offer more convenient to users of their flagship devices and Bixby, which should accompany the high-end devices that will be released later on.

The question still though is how is Bixby doing as compared to the other voice assistants currently in the market. In June alone, it underwent four software updates, which can be seen as both good and bad. In theory it can do so much more than Google Assistant or Alexa, but in practice, that remains to be seen.

VIA: ET News