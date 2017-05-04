You may only be familiar with Rovio because of Angry Birds but the company is also known for other successful apps like the ToonsTV, Nibblers, Plunder Pirates, Sky Punks, and Jolly Jam. Most are puzzle games but we know Rovio always comes up with fun action games like this Battle Bay. It is the latest action adventure from the Finnish developer available on both Android and iOS.

Battle Bay doesn’t feature any birds at all but the characters and graphics will remind you a lot of those from the popular game franchise. Rovio also promises the game will be entertaining as Angry Birds and probably be more addictive because it’s a real-time multiplayer battle.

Choose your ship and build it up to be the most powerful to beat the enemies. Feel free to join bigger fleets together with allies and try to challenge as many competitors. You will be dealing with ships from different classes, features, and game styles. Gear up each ship with new items, armors, and weapons so you can be ready for all kinds of battle.

After each team battle, you can collect new weapons and crew so you can be ready for to discover and master new arenas. Game is free to download but in-app items are also available.

Download Battle Bay from the Google Play Store