We may still be waiting for the other ZenFone 4 variants but ASUS is almost ready to release the ZenFone AR. This Tango-powered smartphone which we first heard about last year was leaked and then unveiled during the CES 2017. We noted then the device would be available in July through Verizon. The phone was officially launched back in June and was soon listed on the product website.

The device will roll out in the UK as pre-order already opened in the region. We didn’t hear from Verizon last July until this week that the AR smartphone is now up for pre-order from the mobile carrier.

The ASUS ZenFone AR will be offered exclusively by Verizon Wireless in the United States as the first AR phone that also brings VR. It’s both a VR and AR phone that takes advantage of the Google Tango platform. To review the specs, the smartphone sports a 5.7-inch HD screen, Gorilla Glass 4, 2K WQHD Super AMOLED resolution, 23MP Sony IMX318 camera with 4K video recording capability, 8MP front-facing cam, 3300mAh battery, 256GB storage, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor. This phone features the usual connectivity options such as Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C 2.0, NFC, micro-USB, WiFi, GPS, and 4G LTE.

Verizon lists the ASUS ZenFone AR with a $648 price tag. You can get it for $27 per month at no downpayment for 24 months, zero interest.

