We first heard of the Tango-powered ZenFone AR from ASUS last year and said that it would be unveiled at the CES. We’ve finally got our hands on one which allowed us to test the Daydream and Tango. In the United States, the phone will be out by July from Verizon but will be officially launched this June.

The phone is finally listed and we can see it on the company website. The AR/VR smartphone lets users to enjoy both virtual reality and augmented reality from one mobile device. Other websites carrying the product include Yahoo shopping center, PCHome, and the whole ASUS store.

Price is listed at NT $24,990 which is a staggering $827. It is anticipated that the augmented and virtual reality experience you can get from the phone is impressive.

To review the specs: the ASUS ZenFone AR comes with a 5.7-inch 2K WQHD Super AMOLED resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chipset, 8GB RAM, 128GB UFS 2.0 storage, Gorilla Glass 4 screen, 256GB storage, 23MP Sony IMX318 camera, and 3300mAh battery. The rear camera is 23MP with OIS, EIS, and 4K video recording capability while front-facing shooter is 8MP. There’s also the usual USB Type-C 2.0, microUSB, NFC, WiFi, 4G LTE, GPS, and Bluetooth 4.2.

VIA: ePrice</a