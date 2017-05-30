ASUS announced at Google I/O 2017 that they will indeed be bringing the Tango-powered and Daydream-enabled ZenFone AR to the US as an exclusive through Verizon. And now, with information from Computex 2017, we now know that the Taiwan-based company is looking at launching the phone in July for the US market.

If you remember, ZenFone AR will not only be powered by Google’s Tango for augmented reality, it’s also capable enough to run Google’s Daydream VR portal for Android. We spent some hands-on time with the new phone and were basically impressed by it. It has a large 5.7-inch display with QuadHD resolution, powered by last year’s flagship Qualcomm chipset, the Snapdragon 821. It’s supported by a mammoth 8GB RAM allocation, and up to 256GB internal storage.

According to ASUS, the ZenFone AR is now able to run at least half of the 100+ Tango apps with stable operations. It features a 23MP main camera equipped with 4-axis OIS, depth and motion tracking sensors for Google Tango. A 3,300mAh battery keeps the power on.

If you’re itching to give augmented reality a go, the ZenFone AR is probably the best way to go about it. You also get a Daydream-capable phone to go with it, so it’s a VR/AR fan’s dream phone, available this coming July.

