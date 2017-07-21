We’re not sure why the United Kingdom isn’t getting ZenFone units the past few years but good news, ASUS is finally bringing smartphones to the region. The Taiwanese tech giant will begin by rolling out the ZenFone AR. The latter is a more special smartphone as it is powered by Google Tango to deliver augmented reality straight from a mobile device. Starting today, the ASUS Zenfone AR is now listed for pre-order so feel free to sign up and be the first to get a hold of the phone.

ASUS may be thinking that the premium Zenfone AR has a market and we sure think the Brits will be interested in this one, or at least those who can afford. If you live in the UK and plan on availing the ZenFone AR, you will also receive a free Google Daydream View headset. Price may be expensive at £799 (around $1,038) but it’s a new phone technology geeks will sure want to try Tango (no, not the dance).

The first 30 pre-orders will be given a special box of goodies including the Daydream View, a pair of headphones, screen protector, and a phone case placed in a beautiful wooden chest. When it comes to specs, the ASUS ZenFone AR boasts of a 5.7-inch QHD screen, 8GB RAM, 128GB onboard storage, and a Snapdragon 821 processor.

After the ZenFone AR, we can expect ASUS to release the different ZenFone 4 variants like the ZenFone 4 Max, ZenFone 4 Pro, ZenFone 4 Selfie, ZenFone 4V, and the basic ZenFone 4.

