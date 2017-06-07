We’ve got our hands on the Asus Zenfone AR back in January. It showed off the Tango and Daydream together. We know Verizon is offering the smartphone as an exclusive deal later this summer. We also heard the device will be unveiled this June in Taiwan. Looks like it’s happening soon as invites to a June 14 event in the country are being sent out already.

The Asus Zenfone AR is the second handset to come with support for Tango– Google’s augmented reality (AR) system.This means it’s the second Tango-enabled phone. The mobile device also supports Daydream so you can enjoy virtual reality.

Asus Zenfone AR comes equipped with a 5.7-inch Super AMOLED QHD screen, 2560 x 1440 resolution, Gorilla Glass 4, Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, 3300mAh battery, 256 GB storage, 8MP selfie shooter, 23MP Sony IMX318 camera with Laser Focus, TriTech+ autofocus system, continuous-focus, and dual-PDAF. Meanwhile, the rear camera comes with 4-axis OIS, 3-axis EIS, and 4K video recording capability. Other specs include the following: Built-in Mono speaker, dual SIM card slot, ASUS SonicMaster 3.0, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0, GPS, microUSB, Bluetooth 4.2, 4G/LTE, and WiFi direct.

Asus Zenfone AR is expected to be released in the United States and Taiwan first. India will also receive the AR/VR smartphone around August. Still no word on pricing and exact availability yet.

VIA: MobileXpose