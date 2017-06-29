Before the ZenFone 4 is formally announced, there’s still the ZenFone 3 Zoom to set our eyes on. We’ve featured this particular phone a number of times already since the first time it was sighted on TENAA last year. We’ve got our hands on one at the CES 2017 which was soon out in Taiwan. The rest of Asia received the smartphone but as the ZenFone Zoom S.

It was only last May that the phone was rolled out in the United States. The phone was already pitted against the iPhone 7 because of its massive 5000mAh battery.

The Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom first came into the picture with only Android 6.0.1 but we knew Nougat would be ready soon. True enough, the Android 7.1.1 update is now available to download. This update brings a number of enhancements to the ZenUI plus new features to the Android platform includes RAW file capture support and Portrait Mode. The ZenUI launcher gets the Google Assistant and Google Now so you can accomplish more.

The Nougat update deletes unnecessary third party apps plus the Auto-Start Manager, Mobile Manager, and Splendid notifications. The Quick Settings row is also unlocked so you can easily choose any quick setting. Other important improvements are as follows: customizable quick settings, split-screen apps, more consisten colors, Google Feed option on the home screen, and doze mode.

OTA should be received anytime soon but you can always check manually. Go to Settings> About> System Update.

VIA: Android Police

SOURCE: ASUS