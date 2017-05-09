As we all already know by now, smartphones nowadays don’t necessarily have to just function as phones. Some choose their device based on the processing power so they can play games while some want a phone that they can work on remotely while they’re away from their desktop. Still, others choose a phone that can double as a great camera. The ASUS Zenfone 3 Zoom wants to target that last market and it is now available in the US through online retailers for $329.

ASUS says that this smartphone is their “most accomplished camera smartphone to date” and they’re boasting of its innovative dual-camera system that is made up of a 12MP lens with a f/1.7 aperture, 25mm wide angle lens plus a 12MP, 59mm camera for instant 2.3X optical zoom. They also claim that the Portrait mode has depth-of-field that can challenge any professional DSLR camera. The front-facing or selfie camera isn’t bad as well with its 13MP shooter.

Other photographic features from the Zenfone 3 Zoom includes the SuperPixel technology, improved TriTech + Autofocus system, support for RAW files, screen flash so you can take hi-res selfies, , and autofocus while doing 4K video recording. You also have a full manual mode for your smartphone’s camera, in case you want to fully explore all its extensive camera features.

The ASUS Zenfone 3 Zoom has a 5.5-inch AMOLED display and is powered by the Qualcomm S625 processor, with a 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage expandable to 2TB with a microSD card. It will be available through the ASUS store, Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, and other online retailers nationwide for $329.

SOURCE: ASUS