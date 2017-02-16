So there’s no ZenFone 4 yet from ASUS. That may be available middle of the year or later but for now, let’s zoom in on our interests on the ZenFone 3 Zoom. It’s the latest ZenFone variant that was sighted on TENAA before it shown off at the CES last month. We even got our hands on that one but it’s only now that the phone is listed on several online stores and retailers.

The ASUS ZenFone 3 Zoom is available for $399 in US. It will be released some time this Q1 so just wait for further announcements in other countries and regions by mobile carriers. This mid-range phone comes equipped with the following: Dual Pixel autofocus, 13 MP front camera, 12MP main camera, 4K video capture, and 2.3x optical zoom lens for its imaging features. There’s also a 5.5 inch 1080p display, 5000mAh battery, fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 625 processor, 4GB RAM, max of 128GB buil-in storage, and a microSD card slot for expansion.

In Taiwan, phone is now available for 14,990 yuan. You can get one from the ASUS Store, Yahoo shopping center, or other mobile networks in the country (Taiwan Star, Asia Pacific Telecom, Far EasTone Telecom, Big Brother, China Telecom). Choose from either the Rose Gold or Deep Blue model.

VIA: ePrice