ASUS is on a roll. It’s one of the busiest at this year’s CES and we somehow expected that after the several leaks and teasers we’ve seen. We’ve been anticipating for the ZenFone AR and the Chromebook Flip 2. The new Chromebook was already launched yesterday. The ZenFone AR was just announced earlier and we’ve got our hands-on feature on that one as well.

We almost forgot about the ZenFone 3 Zoom but it’s finally here. It was certified on TENAA last month which meant it was arriving soon. This ASUS ZenFone 3 Zoom is the latest variant in the ZenFone series. We’re guessing it’s the last one because the ZenFone 4 is reportedly in the works already.

The ASUS ZenFone 3 Zoom is more imaging-concentrated. The “zoom” there obviously has something to do with the camera lens. You can say it’s mainly a camera more than an Android phone. This is ideal for those who are serious in mobile photography. If you’re looking for a more compact, professional-grade camera, this one can be another great choice.

The ZenFone 3 Zoom boasts of a 12MP Sony IMX362 sensor with 1.4-µm pixels which is good for low light conditions and indoor environments. It comes with a 25mm focal length and lens with ultra-wide f/1.7 aperture. You can quickly switch between the two rear cameras depending on your photography needs. One shooter uses 2.3X magnification with optics so you can capture the best faraway scenes within range.

The phone also boasts of ASUS’ TriTech+ auto-focus system that helps prevent blurring, smooths out videos, and keeps photo stills steady. This includes electronic stabilization, optical image stabilization, and an anti-blur action. Other special photography features include the following: automatic RGB correction, 20 shooting modes, manual shooting mode, and the 13MP front-facing camera.

No information on pricing yet but it will be out this February in Navy Black, Glacier Silver, or Rose Gold.

ZenFone 3 Zoom (ZE553KL) Key Specs:

• OS: Android 6.0 Marshmallow with ASUS ZenUI 3.0

• Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625, Adreno 506 GPU

• Display: 5.5-inch AMOLED display, 1920 x 1080 FHD resolution

• Dimensions: 154.33 x 77 x 7.99mm (6.07 x 3.03 x 0.31 inches)

• Weight: 170grams

• Battery: 5000 mAh

• RAM: 4GB

• Storage: 32GB / 64GB / 128GB (expandable up to 2TB), 100GB free Google Drive space for two years

• Cam: 12MP rear with f/1.7 aperture, 12 megapixel Zoom camera

• Cam: 13MP front-facing with f/2.0 aperture and screen flash

• Connectivity: Bluetooth, GPS, microUSB, 4G/LTE, WiFi

ASUS ZenFone 3 Zoom Hands-on Photos:

VIA: SlashGear

SOURCE: ASUS