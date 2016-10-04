Q4 just started which means another quarter has passed. That also means AnTuTu is ready to round up the latest top smartphones. Just recently, the Chinese software benchmarking tool posted the Top 10 Smartphones for September. Sad to say, the top two devices are not Android phones. The new iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 7 launched last month topped the rankings by getting the highest scores in the AnTuTu benckmark app.

Trailing behind Apple is LeEco with the Pro 3. Xiaomi followed with two entries: the Mi 5s Plus and Mi 5S. The OnePlus continued to impress us by being on Top 6. Completing the Top 10 are the following phones: Vivo XPlay 5, Samsung Galaxy Note 7, LeEco Le Max 2, and Nubia Z11.

If you may remember, AnTuTu released the ‘Most Popular Android Phones for H1‘ report only last July. That was after the OnePlus 3 was named as No. 1 Smartphone for the first half of 2016. The OnePlus phone is still on the top ranks but most of the Samsung Galaxy devices are nowhere to be found.

AnTuTu presented the scores as garnered by the tool. The data above show scores across both iOS and Android platforms. Focusing on the Android phones, here are the Top 10: LeEco Pro 3, Xiaomi Mi 5S Plus, Xiaomi Mi 5S, OnePlus 3, Vivo XPlay 5, Galaxy Note 7, LeEco Le Max 2, Nubia Z11, ZUK Z2 Pro, and Xiaomi Mi 5.

SOURCE: AnTuTu