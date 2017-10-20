Over a year ago, Android Pay teamed up with Mastercard and Visa for more mobile payments. Google’s very own mobile payment service is getting more updates and integrations as it expands to more countries and regions. It rolled out in Canada and Taiwan back in June and in Belgium last March. More participating banks for Android Pay were also added to its roster the past year.

This time around, Visa Checkout gets integrated with Android Pay. You can use Android Pay wherever Visa Checkout is accepted. You can use it to pay for services and shopping transactions in more than 200,000 websites. There is no need to sign-in for your convenience. You don’t even have to enter shipping information because Android Pay already knows them.

With this development in Android Pay, you can quickly finish shopping. All details for your Visa cards are stored in Android Pay so you can easily use on Visa Checkout. Your cards are linked to the service so you’ll just have to choose which one to use during checkout.

Visa Checkout in Android Pay is an important update. Samsung Pay integrated Visa Checkout last March and so it can be used now for more global merchants. It took a while for Android Pay to add it but we’re just glad to know it’s ready.

VIA: Google+