Slowly but surely, Android Pay is expanding its reach to allow more users to start using its mobile payment platform to pay for purchases in brick and mortar stores and even on online stores as well. One of the biggest hurdles that they face is getting as many banks and financial institutions on board so their customers will be able to leave their cards and wallets at home. This week, Google has added support for 40 more banks with the biggest among them being BMO Harris Bank N.A.

With most of the major institutions already supporting Android Pay, it’s now the turn of the smaller banks to get on board. Last December, they added around 31 banks and credit unions, and just a few weeks ago, another 46 were also included. This time around, 44 more have made their customers happy by finally joining the Android Pay family. One of the bigger banks, Simple Bank, is still not on the list while Chase, the last major holdout, finally joined a few months ago.

So if your bank or credit union are on the list below, you will be able to use your mobile phone to pay for your purchases, as long as your device is running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and above. You just need to activate the app, input your banking information into it, and voila, as long as you have money and credit on your bank, you can just tap your phone to the devices at brick and mortar stores that support Android Pay.

The new banks and credit unions are

1. Advantage One Federal Credit Union

2. Bank of Central Florida

3. BMO Harris Bank N.A.

4. Central One FCU

5. Century Bank

6. Citizens National Bank of Greater St. Louis

7. Community CU

8. Educators CU

9. FedEx Employees Credit Association

10. First Credit Union

11. Hanscom Federal Credit Union

12. Heritage South CU

13. Institution for Savings

14. Jefferson Financial Federal Credit Union

15. L&N Federal Credit Union

16. Lake County Educational Federal Credit Union

17. Merchants and Marine Bank

18. Meridian Trust FCU

19. Morgantown Bank & Trust

20. National JACL CU

21. Origin Bank

22. Oxford Bank & Trust

23. Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union

24. Patriot Bank, N.A.

25. Sacramento Credit Union

26. SECU of Maryland, Inc.

27. St. Mary’s Credit Union

28. State Bank of Cross Plains

29. Sun Federal Credit Union

30. Teachers Credit Union

31. The Camden National Bank

32. The Independence Bank

33. TMG Financial Services

34. TruPoint Bank

35. UniBank For Savings

36. Utah First Federal Credit Union

37. Utah Power Credit Union

38. Velocity Credit Union

39. Whatcom Educational Credit Union

40. Whiting Refinery FCU

VIA: Android Police