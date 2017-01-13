Slowly but surely, Android Pay is expanding its reach to allow more users to start using its mobile payment platform to pay for purchases in brick and mortar stores and even on online stores as well. One of the biggest hurdles that they face is getting as many banks and financial institutions on board so their customers will be able to leave their cards and wallets at home. This week, Google has added support for 40 more banks with the biggest among them being BMO Harris Bank N.A.
With most of the major institutions already supporting Android Pay, it’s now the turn of the smaller banks to get on board. Last December, they added around 31 banks and credit unions, and just a few weeks ago, another 46 were also included. This time around, 44 more have made their customers happy by finally joining the Android Pay family. One of the bigger banks, Simple Bank, is still not on the list while Chase, the last major holdout, finally joined a few months ago.
So if your bank or credit union are on the list below, you will be able to use your mobile phone to pay for your purchases, as long as your device is running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and above. You just need to activate the app, input your banking information into it, and voila, as long as you have money and credit on your bank, you can just tap your phone to the devices at brick and mortar stores that support Android Pay.
The new banks and credit unions are
1. Advantage One Federal Credit Union
2. Bank of Central Florida
3. BMO Harris Bank N.A.
4. Central One FCU
5. Century Bank
6. Citizens National Bank of Greater St. Louis
7. Community CU
8. Educators CU
9. FedEx Employees Credit Association
10. First Credit Union
11. Hanscom Federal Credit Union
12. Heritage South CU
13. Institution for Savings
14. Jefferson Financial Federal Credit Union
15. L&N Federal Credit Union
16. Lake County Educational Federal Credit Union
17. Merchants and Marine Bank
18. Meridian Trust FCU
19. Morgantown Bank & Trust
20. National JACL CU
21. Origin Bank
22. Oxford Bank & Trust
23. Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union
24. Patriot Bank, N.A.
25. Sacramento Credit Union
26. SECU of Maryland, Inc.
27. St. Mary’s Credit Union
28. State Bank of Cross Plains
29. Sun Federal Credit Union
30. Teachers Credit Union
31. The Camden National Bank
32. The Independence Bank
33. TMG Financial Services
34. TruPoint Bank
35. UniBank For Savings
36. Utah First Federal Credit Union
37. Utah Power Credit Union
38. Velocity Credit Union
39. Whatcom Educational Credit Union
40. Whiting Refinery FCU
VIA: Android Police