Google has added more banks supported by Android Pay. At least 31 new US banks can now be used with the mobile payment service. This means more people can use Android Pay in the country and get to enjoy the convenience of paying just with their smartphones or smartwatch. With this development, the number of banks supported is now more than 600. That’s a lot of banks in the list we’re certain that every user has at least one of his bank accounts can be linked to Android Pay.

We don’t have a complete list of all those 600 banks but we have listed below the new ones recently added. Check the list and see if your bank is already supported.

• Alcoa Pittsburgh Federal Credit Union, America’s First FCU (Visa)

• Bank of American Fork, Bank of Eastman/Magnolia State Bank, Bank of Washington

• Carolina FCU, Central National Bank, Citizens Commerce National Bank, Community Financial Credit Union, Credit Union of Colorado

• Day Air Credit Union, Inc.

• First Command Bank, First State Bank of Colorado, Fort Worth Community Credit Union

• Heartland Bank and Trust Company

• IU Credit Union

• Lewiston State Bank

• Marquette Bank

• NBT La Grange

• NorthCountry Federal CU

• Peoples Bank, Plus4 Credit Union, PrimeSouth Bank, Publix Employees Federal Credit Union

• Service 1st Federal Credit Union, Southern Michigan Bank & Trust

• Texas Bank and Trust, The Farmers & Merchants State Bank, The Hometown Bank of Alabama, Town & Country Bank and Trust Co., TTCU The Credit Union

SOURCE: Google Support