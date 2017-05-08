As promised, Google is expanding the reach of its Android Pay mobile payment service to more countries. We reported it was made available last in Belgium and Japan and soon in India which is interestingly still an emerging market. This time around and after the Apple Pay launched in Taiwan only last March, Android Pay hits the country where about 80% of mobile consumers are using Android devices.

It makes more sense that the mobile payment is launched and the service will finally roll out next month in Taiwan because the Android community is bigger.

The Taiwanese market is thriving and it will further receive some boost on June 1 when Google makes it available. The tech giant partnered with three local banks initially: Bank SinoPac, First Bank, and CTBC Bank. Information is from a report by the Economic Daily News.

Compared to Apple Pay that teamed up with seven banks, Android Pay only supports three, at least, for now. However, the CTBC Bank alone has some six million credit card owners in South Korea. We have no figure now many accounts the other two banks have at the moment but we’re expecting Android Pay will be more widely used than Apple Pay.

VIA: Digitimes