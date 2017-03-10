Don’t think we have forgotten about the Galaxy S6 Edge. We haven’t and believe it or not, we still believe in this Samsung flagship phone from two years ago. It’s one of the best smartphones that rolled out back in 2015. Some of you may be wondering if it will ever receive the Nougat update. It did receive Marshmallow late in the game. We only learned last November that it would be receiving Android 7.0 Nougat update. The official version isn’t ready yet but we’ve seen the Nougat update manual already. Actually, we noted that it would be delayed some more.

A recent report on SAMMOBILE tells us that the Galaxy S6 Edge Nougat update has started to roll out in the United Kingdom via Vodafone. Specifically, firmware version G925FXXU5EQBG is ready for the device. There are also similar reports that the update is being released in Italy, Germany, and Switzerland for both the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge.

We have no doubts about the authenticity of such reports because the new OS version for the 2016 flagship has been delayed for some time. Android O is about to be unveiled in a few weeks so it’s about time Samsung or any of its partner carrier finalizes the rollout.

The only official and related announcement we know is the one in Turkey. Samsung recently published a note that said release date of the Nougat for Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge will be March 6 to 12. The S6 Edge is the SM-G925F we know from before.

VIA: SAMMOBILE (1),(2)| XDA (1),(2)

SOURCE: Samsung