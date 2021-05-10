HMD Global doesn’t have a lot of Nokia phones in the lineup but we’re not sure why some updates are now delayed. We remembered the company announcing its own Android update timeline but now we’re learning the Nokia team can’t keep the schedule. The promise of yearly updates is still there but there are some adjustments. For example, the Q4 2020 update for the Nokia 8.3 5G didn’t arrive until February 2021. That is late and we know Nokia still has other devices to work on.

A new timeline has been posted by HMD Global. The roadmap is now updated with the new schedule. No exact date has been shared, just the scheduled quarter. We’re looking at this now as an estimate because we want to see if Nokia can follow the schedule.

The reason for the delay isn’t exactly clear but it could be because Nokia or HMD doesn’t really manufacture the smartphones. External ODMs make them. Perhaps the delay is on the part of the ODM.

In the first quarter of 2021, the Nokia 8.3 5G and Nokia 3.2 were supposed to get Android 11 followed by the Nokia 4.2, Nokia 2.2, Nokia 8.1, and Nokia 2.3. In Q2 2021, these phones should get the update: Nokia 3.4, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3, Nokia 5.4, Nokia 1.4, Nokia 1 Plus, and Nokai 2.4.

Later in Q3, these three should receive the Android 11 OS update: Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2, and Nokia 9 Pureview. So far, here are the Nokia phones that received Android 11 OS: Nokia 2.4, Nokia 2.2, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 2.3, Nokia 8.1, and the Nokia 8.3 5G.