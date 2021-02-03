The Nokia 8.3 5G was officially announced last September. It was introduced as promised and after weeks of being teased and shown off. It’s now available in the United States and the phone is finally getting an important update. A Nokia employee shared the good news on a Nokia community forum page. It’s not the only Nokia smartphone to be updated but for now, it’s the Nokia 8.3 5G’s turn to be in the spotlight. The release will be out in Waves. Wave 1 has begun in several countries.

Wave 1 for Android 11 OS includes key Nokia markets like the United States, UAE, Norway, and France. A number of European and Middle Eastern countries are getting the Android 11 OS on Nokia 8.3 5G such as Bahrain, Iran, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Jordan, Kuwait, Iraq, Belgium, Denmark, and Finland. Other countries included in Wave 1 released are as follows: Tunisia, Hong Kong, Macau, Iceland, Lithuania, Morocco, Sweden, and Vietnam.

Android 11 for Nokia 8.3 5G

A tenth of the markets will get Android 11 at once. By February 5, about half in the list will receive the OS update. By February 7, all of the countries mentioned will have the upgrade for the Nokia 8.3 5G Android phone. If you may remember, Nokia officially announced upgrade plans and schedule a few months back. The Nokia 8.3 5G was not mentioned in the list before but it’s getting the update this early.

Wave 2 for the Nokia 8.3 5G will be available very soon. We’ll keep you updated but you can always check Nokia.com. No changelog has been provided but Android 11 will deliver the latest wave of innovation to Nokia phones.