It was in September last year when Nokia officially announced the Nokia 2.4. It was introduced together with the Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 8.3 5G. We haven’t mentioned it since its first release until today as the Nokia team has just rolled out the availability of Android 11 update for the phone. The Android device is finally receiving the much-awaited OS update. From Android 10, it can be upgraded to Android 11 and get the new platform’s features and improvements. In a tweet, Nokia Mobile said “all the latest software features are ready to be installed”.

Nokia has always been known for durable phones. They are also trusted and secure. With Android 11, the whole mobile experience is enhanced with a consumer’s wellbeing, privacy, and conversations in mind.

When it comes to conversations, you don’t have to switch back and forth between apps. You can reply to messages and chats from just one place on your Android 11-powered Nokia 2.4. You can set your favorite contacts and see their messages display right on the lock screen.

The Bubbles feature also enables you to pin conversations. This shows the messages on top of other apps that are open.

Android 11 also brings app permissions so you access to your location, camera, or mic is only given once or every time you need to use it. As with most Android updates, this one also delivers privacy and security fixes to the Nokia smartphone.