The Motorola RAZR 5G is still alive. We don’t know if it’s going to get get a follow-up sibling but it’s good that we’re learning a software update is ready. A more stable Android 11 update is available for the Motorola foldable phone and the Nokia 2.2. The two are from different companies but it seems OEMs are fast in releasing new versions of OS and software these days. The phones we mentioned are ready for the new Android version so watch out for OTA alerts if you own a Nokia 2.2 or a Motorola RAZR 5G.

This is the first time we’re learning about an Android 11 update for Motorola Razr 5G. It’s ready not only for Japan but also for other key markets like Australia, India, and Europe. Some countries in South America where Motorola is popular are also receiving the OS update.

Specifically, this is build number RPS31.Q1-40-17-12. Make sure you have at least 1.8GB of free memory or maybe even more before you can download and install the new version. Unfortunately though, this only comes with February 2021 security patches.

HMD Global has also released Android 11 for the Nokia 2.2. This build number V3.270 delivers Android 11 features and enhancements plus March 2021 Android security patches. The Android 11 OS updates are now available for select users. All Nokia 2.2 phone owners should receive the new version on or before the 17th of April.