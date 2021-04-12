The latest Nokia phone to receive the latest Android 11 OS update is the Nokia 4.2. Around the same time last year, we shared the Nokia 4.2 together with the Nokia 3.2 receiving Android 10 in more countries. The affordable phone is almost a two-year old offer from HMD Global but it still is eligible to get Android 11. We’re not sure if it will still get Android 12 but Android 11 may be enough. If you own a Nokia 4.2, you can now be part of an enhanced experience as per Nokia Mobile.

From Android 9 Pie to Android 10 and now Android 11, this Nokia 4.2 is ready for new features and enhancements. Make sure your phone has enough storage to receive the 1.5GB update.

Specifically, the version number 3.150 delivers the Android 11 update. It carries with it the Android security patch level March 2021. The new version means you can enjoy new features like the one-time app permissions and chat bubbles.

The Android 11 OS update is now available in select markets. It’s ready in the United States via T-Mobile, Poland, Uzbekistan, Russia, Romania, Armenia, Belarus, Chile, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Colombia, Kazakhstan, and Mongolia. If you live in any of these countries and have a Nokia 4.2 phone, expect to receive an OTA update anytime soon.