The day the whole Android community has been waiting for has arrived. Android 11 is finally available. It’s been ready for several months but only as beta or developer preview. It has gone through a number of versions already since the Android concept was shown off in a video. Google actually released the first Developer Preview earlier than usual, showing the Battery Share menu, reverse wireless charging, Quick Settings music player, and new Notification. The second version rolled out after a few weeks with more improvements.

Some notable changes and enhancements we’ve previewed already include the removal of 4GB limit on video recording, privacy and security improvements, Nearby Sharing, seamless updatability for better user experience, and autofill for passwords to your keyboard. More developments have been observed like limiting of camera apps to improve security and privacy and wireless integration with Android Auto among others. The commercial build is now available to download and it brings more features and enhancements.

The latest build delivers updates that will allow more efficient management of conversations, privacy, and connected devices among others. The Android team has listed some of the major upgrades. Communication is made better as conversations across messaging apps are now placed in one space. They will be within the notifications section. Conversations can also be prioritized here so you don’t miss any message from important contacts.

Android 11 brings Bubbles from improved multitasking. No need to switch between apps so you can answer to a message. A “bubble” will be enough. Androd 11 features built-in screen recording as well so you don’t miss anything. You can review whatever you record.

The Android developers have introduced new ways to control your connected devices and media. Feel free to access your smart device in one location. Again, no need to switch to or open several apps. Media controls have redesigned to quick-switching between devices is possible. For those who drive with Android Auto, enjoy wireless connectivity with a compatible car.

More control over privacy and data is allowed with the introduction of one-time permissions to apps that use sensitive sensors like camera, mic, or location. Unused apps will be “auto-reset” so they can’t be easily accessed by anyone.

Additional privacy and security fixes can be sent to a device from Google Play with more system update modules. A full OS update isn’t necessary for those minor updates to be received and applied.

Android 11 also improves privacy protections for Android Enterprise users. The same protection you depend on your own personal device can also be ready on your company phone. Employee privacy is important and Android 11 covers that. Some other Enterprise changes include the following: the ability to pre-grant certificate access for work apps, more IT controls for always-on VPN configurations, continued investment in addressing regulatory certification requirements, and device attestation using individual certificates.

Android 11 isn’t only for the latest Pixel phones. Even those on Pixel 2 (and above) can get Android 11 features. The new features and enhancements will help any mobile user to efficiently manage a device with app suggestions and new overview actions.

Select Pixel phones and devices from Xiaomi, OnePlus, Realme, and OPPO will receive Android 11 OS starting today. More OEMs and devices will get the same in the coming weeks and months. Here are the phones getting Android 11 first: Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3/3 XL, Pixel 3A, Pixel 4/4 XL, 4A, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 10, Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, OPPO Find X2, OPPO Find X2 Pro, and Realme X50 Pro.

Of course, and Android 11 launch won’t be complete without a new statue. Check what Davey Burke (@davey_burke), Android’s VP for Engineering shared:

That’s 11, not 77. You can view it in 3D on your phone. Click HERE. Now, where’s our Android Red Velvet cake?