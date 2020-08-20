Google recently debuted the Android Automotive OS for the Polestar 2. Now the search engine giant is delivering another novelty for car owners with an Android device. Starting with Android 11 – all phones running the new Android OS will be able to use Android Auto wirelessly. If you follow Android Auto updates, you’d remember that only a couple of years back Google allowed phones to connect wirelessly to cars compatible with Android Auto as opposed to using USB, as it was the case initially.

For now, the Android Auto compatibility has been limited to phones from select manufactures – Samsung and Google’s own Pixel devices. With the new update from the company, all smartphones that run Android 11 will be able to use Android Auto wirelessly.

Google’s updated support page mentions that any smartphone (irrespective of the manufacturer) with Android 11 and 5GHz Wi-Fi will be able to use the feature. Additionally, the page has also described countries where Android Auto can be used. Pixel and Samsung phones with Android 10 and Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+, and Galaxy Note 8 with Android Pie are also compatible to use Android Auto wirelessly.

As mentioned, the only restriction on Android 11 phones to enjoy connecting wirelessly to cars with Android Auto is that they must feature 5GHz Wi-Fi network. Google mentions that residents in the European Union will need “additional regulatory requirements to use 5GHz Wi-Fi in the car,” without which they will not be able to use Android Auto wirelessly.