We’d like to think we’re starting the year right–with more leaked images of the upcoming Galaxy S9. Samsung’s next-gen premium flagship smartphone may be arriving earlier and at the CES next week, we may be getting a glimpse of the S9 and the S9+. Before that happens, check out these new images sourced from Weibo of the S9 duo’s screen protectors.

The image on the left is a comparison of screen protectors for the Galaxy S8+ and S9+ which tells us nothing much has changed. The photo on the right shows the S9 and S9+ screens so you know the two will be as massive as the previous models with almost bezel-less displays.

The front sensor cutouts reveal the earpiece, camera, flash, and iris scanner on both phones. The back protector doesn’t tell us if the S9 will only have a single rear camera or if the S9+ will have a dual rear camera setup because it’s just one piece. Needless to say, the two new Galaxy S smartphones will be very much like their 2017 predecessors in design and display sizes but with much-improved specs and features.

So far, we know the Galaxy S9 will be equipped with a 3.5mm headphone jack, 18.5:9 display, rear fingerprint sensor, and a Snapdragon 845 processor.

VIA: Weibo (1),(2)